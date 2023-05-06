Sophie O’Leary is planning to study her degree at the University of Portsmouth – pivoting to a career in care following her own personal challenges and initial aspirations to be in the performing arts industry. She was recently named as an outstanding online learner at the Brian May Access to HE Awards.

This followed the Coventry-based learner’s studies with learndirect Digital Group, completing a fully online Access to Higher Education diploma in Nursing – giving her the flexibility to work within her own circumstances and go after her chosen career. Sophie was recognised by leading awarding organisation Open College Network West Midlands for her educational efforts.

She will also receive £600 when she’s presented with the award at a ceremony at Villa Park, home of Aston Villa FC.

Sophie O'Leary was inspired to become a mental health nurse by her own previous experiences.

‘I’m shocked to be honest,’ Sophie said. ‘I was really happy [when I found out] because it shows the hard work that I’ve achieved. It was lovely. It’s exciting.’

Sophie is currently in supported living and is looking forward to her ‘fresh start’ in Portsmouth. She added: ‘I was unfortunately quite poorly for a while and it was during that time that I realised that I wanted to go into health and mental health, especially either children’s mental health or forensics mental health.

‘[My motivation for considering] children’s mental health is definitely lived experience. In terms of forensics, I think it’s really interesting how people’s past experiences can dictate what happens in the future, and if you can get there early, it will reduce the likelihood of them struggling in the future.

‘Mental health is such a hot topic. It’s an issue and needs to be treated on par with physical health. It’s definitely becoming more and more recognised.’ Nurses across the UK have earned hero status following the Covid-19 pandemic.