The visiting restrictions are due to return to normal at the ‘majority of inpatient wards’ at QA - but the hospital continues to battle high numbers of Norovirus cases.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can spread rapidly in a healthcare setting.

Despite appeals to prevent people experiencing norovirus visiting the hospital, the numbers continued to rise so restrictions were put in place to reduce the number of cases.

The number of people being hospitalised with flu in England is "rising at a very concerning rate", with Covid, Norovirus and RSV also pressurising hospitals. | Sarah Standing (081024-3083)

The Portsmouth University Hopsitals Trust has today (April 25) confirmed that the visiting restrictions will be lifted across the majority of the inpatient wards from tomorrow.

A Facebook post said: “We are pleased to announce that from tomorrow, Saturday 26 April, visiting will return to normal across the majority of our adult inpatient wards.

“However we are still seeing a number of Norovirus cases so to protect our staff and patients, visiting restrictions remain in place for A5, A6 and Acute Medical Unit (AMU).

“We also continue to ask that people coming to the Emergency Department attend alone or with just one other person.”

Visits must be pre-booked by contacting the ward directly and visiting hours are between 10am and 2pm, and 5pm and 8pm.

Ann Thomas, chief nurse and director of infection, prevention control at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) previously said: “We are continuing to see high numbers of norovirus cases in our hospital setting and people are continuing to visit the hospital with norovirus symptoms.

“Whilst we recognise how important visitors are to the overall wellbeing of our patients, we must stop the spread of this virus in our hospitals to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.”