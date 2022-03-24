Open Sight Hampshire, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year, was given a cash boost of £9,800 from Sport England and This Girl Can to host inclusive fitness classes for visually impaired women and girls aged 16 and above.

So far the money has been used for various activities, under the This Visually Impaired Girl Can’ project, in both Havant and Eastleigh – including self-defence, body conditioning and dance classes for beginners with other activities set to be offered over the coming months.

Hayling Island resident Sherrie Swadling has been attending the body conditioning class in Havant.

Sherrie Swadling from Hayling Island taking part in one of the new Open Sight sessions

The 61-year-old lost the sight in her left eye at the age of 23 after she was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl syndrome, a genetic condition. This led to Retinitis Pigmentosa, which affects the retina's ability to respond to light, causing a slow loss of vision. She lost all her sight in 2000 but has not let it stop her enjoying her life.

Speaking about the classes, Sherrie said: ‘I knew it would be a challenge and I wasn’t sure if I would enjoy it, but I really have done – it’s done me the world of good.

‘It’s a great way to keep active and meet up with people. I will definitely keep going.’

The funding is also providing sight awareness training and support to the instructors to enable them to adapt their teaching so they can offer a more inclusive and diverse approach.

Project lead at Open Sight, Nicky Wilmot, added: ‘Leading a physically active lifestyle is likely to help you lead a healthier and happier life but for visually impaired people this can be really challenging. Finding a place which has facilities or even access for visually impaired people is sometimes hard to find.

‘We also know that physicality levels among young women reduce as they get older.

‘Through our This Visually Impaired Girl Can classes, we are providing a safe, inclusive space for women and girls to get active and feel the benefits of what exercise can do on both their physical and mental health. It is a great way to meet new friends, learn new skills and have fun.’

The project has also been shortlisted for the Health and Wellbeing Award category at the Eastleigh Sports Awards in May.

Anyone interested in attending a class or would like further information, should contact Open Sight on 023 8064 1244 or visit opensight.org.uk.

