English Heritage and Victorian Association take over Fort Brockhurst

It is the first big event that the site has hosted in years and is set to be a weekend of grandeur where everyone is welcome to attend.

The weekend will consist of various Victorian re-enactors and display groups which will spend the two days entertaining the crowds with Victorian activities.

Members of the Victorian Association will be attending including A Company, 24th Foot, 2nd Queen’s, Fort Cumberland Guard and many more.

The poster for the Fort Brockhurst Event

Jo Forbes, English Heritage Events Manager, said: ‘It is the first time we have put this event on and we are really looking forward to it and the volunteers have worked really hard to get ready for it.’

There will be a Victorian fancy dress competition on both days starting at 1.30pm where children will be kitted out in their finest attire to suit the occasion.

The day is being organised by a team of volunteers and Jo said that the team are ‘absolute legends, they are fantastic.’

Jo added: ‘You can get a hog roast, teas, coffees and ice creams and there will be Victorian games that the children will be able to play.’

The entrance fee is £1 per person for non-members and members will get into the event for free, and it is pay on the door.

All of the money raised from the entrance fees will go towards the conservation of Fort Brockhurst and the maintenance that is required to keep it in good condition.