Here's why these 'tiny things' have been placed around Old Portsmouth

One of the 'tiny things' to be found around Old Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Nine small replicas of museum exhibits have been dotted around Old Portsmouth for residents and visitors to discover as part of the tiny things project.

The tiny creations are made using 3D printers and can be found near to the original homes of the historic items they are based on. They are accompanied by a QR code, which can be scanned to find out more about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the 'tiny things' to be found around Old Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Each model was digitally designed by MSc student Felicity Bessant from the University of Portsmouth, either by freehand or by laser scanning and then 3D printed in PLA plastic.

She said: ‘I am excited for people to go out and search for the models in Old Portsmouth, it could be considered as a treasure hunt. Hopefully it encourages people to be curious, and to go out and look for all of the models that have been made.

SEE ALSO: Distinguished veteran dies in A3 crash

‘There are nine of them that can be found in eight separate locations (one location has two similar models in the same space). Each model has its own unique QR code that can be scanned using a mobile phone and will let you see the original artefact they are based on, as well as their stories and significance in Portsmouth.’

One of the 'tiny things' to be found around Old Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Many of the artefacts that were chosen are tiny in size, so the printed models were increased in size to allow them to be seen more easily. And a few of the other artefacts, which were much larger, were scaled down so the printed models would also fit that range.

If the Old Portsmouth items prove popular the project, which has been created jointly by the university and Portsmouth City Council, could be expanded with other replicas popping up across the city.

Culture boss, Councillor Ben Dowling, added: ‘We're always looking for new ways to bring museum exhibits to life and get them in front of wider audiences and this is an ideal way to do just that. I hope this project really captures people's imaginations and we can help people learn more about the city's past in a fun interactive way.’

For more information visit portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/get-involved/tiny-things​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron