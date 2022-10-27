The event witnessed a number of banners exploring the history of the club and the fans through the ages.

During the event, Ms Costa stood up to speak about the importance of Black History Month and her ongoing project, Portsmouth Black History, which is aiming to get children in schools involved in the history of significant black people in Portsmouth history.

Portsmouth Museum is celebrating Black History Month by covering the history of black players at Portsmouth Football Club on Wednesday 26th October 2022 Pictured: Speech by Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa Picture: Habibur Rahman

She is waiting for funding from Portsmouth City Council to finance a live website to which young people can add black history after completing research.

She said: ‘It gives statutory bodies the opportunity to use this sort of event as a one-off on one day to celebrate everything that black people have achieved. It is not enough.

‘We have got people in history that we should be proud of. We. Not just me. Not just the African-Caribbeans. All of us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo of Lindy Delapenha at the Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said that she was a ‘bit disappointed’ that the organisers did not reach out.

Marie added: ‘They know who we are and they didn’t even get in touch with us.

‘They had £81,000 and they couldn’t even give us a cup of tea.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: Some of the exhibits on display at Portsmouth City Museum Picture: Habibur Rahman

Duke Harrison-Hunter, the equality diversity and inclusion leader for Pompey in the Community, said: ‘I was never taught black history in school, I was taught Henry VIII and it was only until recently that they started teaching it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin discussed how the Pompey History Society had managed to secure £30,000 which allowed them to purchase trophy replicas which cost £15,000, and now sit at Fratton Park.

He spoke about their funding of £81,500, which was given to them by the Heritage Trust and allowed them to undertake writing the book, which is now on sale for the public.

Pictured: Barry Harris, Alan Night, Lord Mayoress Marie Costa, Duke Harrisson-Hunter and Lord Mayor Hugh Mason at Portsmouth City Museum Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindy Delapenha was the first Jamaican football player to join Portsmouth football club between 1948 and 1950 and played a significant role in inclusion within football.

Colin said: ‘First and foremost, it is a very proud moment for me.

‘Lindy wasn’t a star player of that team, he played about eight games across the two seasons but he was a pioneer, he was the first black player to play on Portsmouth.’