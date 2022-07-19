Portsmouth cat rescue charity holds a ceremony for new cat rescue cabin

Portsmouth Cats Lost Found & Rehomed held a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 17 to celebrate a new cat rescue cabin called ‘The Rooney’ suite.

The charity, which was founded in 2013, is a voluntary-run charity that dedicates time to caring for cats and kittens that are lost or need a new home.

The suite is named after the loved Southsea Model Village black cat, Rooney, who was adored by the community, but sadly passed away.

Group photo with the charity volunteers and Mayor Hugh Mason with Mayoress Marie Costa

The ribbon was cut by Lord Mayor Hugh Mason who was accompanied by the Lady Mayoress Marie Costa and Councillors Brian and George Madgwick.

Penny Parker, founder of the charity, said: ‘For the Paulsgrove community they have absolutely worked their socks off. I have never known any councillors like that.’

Not only did the day celebrate the new rescue suite, but it also had a ribbon-cutting by former Pompey player, Alan Knight MBE, to celebrate the cottage’s memorial garden.

Despite the scorching heat, the day was a success with the table top sale raising over £500.

Pre-cutting of the ribbon for Rooney's Suite

Carole Rudin from the Gosport cat rescue team also gave a cheque of £2,500 to Penny which had been fundraised by her team.

The event also saw games, tombolas, raffles, plants, toys and much more for everyone to get involved in.

The charity also promoted fostering the cats as the charity is in desperate need of fosterers to care for the cats until a permanent home is found.

The Mayor in Rooney's Suite

The charity has been inundated with calls from members of the public due to the cost of living crisis, but the volunteers have been doing remarkable work to ensure the cats are cared for properly.

Penny added: ‘We are getting phone calls all the time. It is heart-breaking because a lot of these people are elderly and their pets are their companions, but they just can’t afford the bills.

‘I have never known a year like it, what with Covid and the situation going on at the moment.’