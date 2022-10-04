As nights get colder and darker, people are eagerly anticipating the bonfire night events that are in the making, but sadly some of Hampshire’s much-loved firework displays are either not making a comeback from last year or are yet to be announced.

It was announced in July that the Stockheath Common bonfire and firework display would no longer be taking place after 25 years due to the cost of living crisis and the difficulty in raising the funds to keep it going.

It has been confirmed that this year, Gunwharf Quays have made the decision not to host any firework displays this year either but the reasoning behind this is unknown.

Fireworks near Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cosham Bonfire Night, one of the bigger events, will take place at King George V Playing Field, on November 2.

The event will begin at 4pm where all are welcome to attend for free, and will see the bonfire lighting at 6:30pm and the firework display commence at 7:30pm.

The evening is funded by the Portsmouth City Council and there will be a children funfair, hot food and refreshments to keep you warm on an autumnal night.

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School will be hosting a firework display, and they are urging local residents to book tickets when they go on sale on October 5 as they were sold out last year.

The school’s much anticipated night, which will take place on November 5, will see the gates open at 4:30pm and the firework display go on until 7:30pm.

There will also be a fire entertainer, a licensed bar, a BBQ and a hot chocolate bar.

The tickets cost £6 per adult, £3 for children aged six to 16 and £1 for those under five.

HMS Sultan will also be holding a bonfire and firework night this year and it will take place on October 27.

The gates will open at 5:30pm and there will be a funfair, bonfire and firework display, with the bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the firework display taking place at 8:30pm.