Pooja Shah is showcasing her solo show, ‘Rangknit’, from August 10 to August 20 at Jack House Gallery, which marks the artist’s continued interest in Rangoli, which has played a pivotal role in her studies.

Pooja has created intricate artwork using yarn and needlework to create vibrant Indian textiles.

She uses her knitting to navigate the traditional art amongst womenfolk in India.

A piece of artwork created by Pooja Shah. Photo credit: Jack House Gallery

A statement released about the exhibition says: ‘The main argument that Pooja attempts to make through her work is that ‘home’ is not a mere place/space/feeling that is left behind – when a migrant travels far away from her/his homeland either temporarily or permanently, rather home can become a ‘practice’ that is continued into a different mode.

‘In other words, she demonstrates how the knowledge she had gained through making Rangoli (at her homeland while growing up) can be transmitted and transformed into knitting (a traditionally western practice) so that she can feel at home in the UK.’

Alongside her exhibition, she is also holding two participatory workshops, both of which are being held at Jack House Gallery.

University of Portsmouth PhD student set to showcase ‘Rangknit’ work in solo exhibition at the Jack House Gallery. Picture credit: Jack House Gallery

Rangknit Corner is a free workshop that is being held on August 13 at 2pm until 4pm. It is a relaxed knitting corner for all of the community to attend and come together.

The second workshop is Hands-on Rangoli on August 20 at 2pm until 5pm, and people will make artwork under Pooja’s guidance. This workshop costs £6 per person to attend.