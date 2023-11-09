News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

10 amazing old photos showing how Southsea's Marmion Road has changed in 100 years

We have taken a look into the archive to see if could find out what Marmion Road in Southsea used to look like years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Oct 2020, 12:15 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT

The images range from Edwardian times right up until up until the 1950s. You can see just how many changes there have been in that time.

For some of our older readers you might even recognise some of the shops that used to be on the road but now may have sadly been forgotten.

We would love to hear more of your memories of Marmion Road – you can join our new retro Facebook group and tell us all about them!

MORE RETRO: Oldest places in Portsmouth | Lost Portsmouth cinemas | How Gunwharf Quays was built

An Edwardian Southsea scene looking west along Marmion Road from Victoria Road South. First left is Lennox Road North. Undated

1. Memories of Marmion Road

An Edwardian Southsea scene looking west along Marmion Road from Victoria Road South. First left is Lennox Road North. Undated Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Marmion Road, Southsea 1976.

2. Memories of Marmion Road

Marmion Road, Southsea 1976. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A St Judes School trip to Marmion Road late 1940's.

3. Memories of Marmion Road

A St Judes School trip to Marmion Road late 1940's. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Marmion Road, Southsea 1976.

4. Memories of Marmion Road

Marmion Road, Southsea 1976. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaEdwardianFacebookPortsmouthGunwharf Quays