10 amazing old photos showing how Southsea's Marmion Road has changed in 100 years
We have taken a look into the archive to see if could find out what Marmion Road in Southsea used to look like years ago.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Oct 2020, 12:15 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
The images range from Edwardian times right up until up until the 1950s. You can see just how many changes there have been in that time.
For some of our older readers you might even recognise some of the shops that used to be on the road but now may have sadly been forgotten.
