11 pictures of memorable events from Portsmouth 1996 you will want to take a look at

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Perhaps you feature?

In this selection you will see Fratton Park’s Fratton End having some alterations, the old Southsea Police Station The Fuzz and Firkin pub, in Albert Road, as it was back then, Prince Charles was visiting and there was an impressive firework display above South Parade Pier to mark Pier Day.

A protest regarding an arcade on corner of Gladys Avenue, North End in March 1996 PP154

An impresive firework display above South Parade pier in Southsea as part of Pier Day on July 1 1996 PP3198

Fire fighters from Copnor and Southsea station on February 21 1996. From left Dave Bird-Newel, Jim Buck, Stuart Damon, Geoff Doughty, Horrie Hamilton and Tony Deacon PP3210

1996, Kings Theatre: Hunter from Gladiators with Paula Tappenden in the title role appearing in Aladdin.

