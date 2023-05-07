11 pictures of Portsmouth street parties and decorations in 1977 for the Queen's silver jubilee
As we’ve all been surrounded by a royal occasion this weekend, here’s a look back at another time of celebration for the monarchy.
Southsea photographer found a hoard of photos at a car boot sale, and after investigating discovered that they contained images going back to the late 1970s taken by Portsmouth Camera Club.
One batch of them has pictures of street parties in Shearer Road and Moorland Road in Fratton, and some shots of Commercial Road in the city centre, which must be taken at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee in 1977. Here’s a step back in time...
