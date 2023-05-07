News you can trust since 1877
11 pictures of Portsmouth street parties and decorations in 1977 for the Queen's silver jubilee

As we’ve all been surrounded by a royal occasion this weekend, here’s a look back at another time of celebration for the monarchy.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:37 BST

Southsea photographer found a hoard of photos at a car boot sale, and after investigating discovered that they contained images going back to the late 1970s taken by Portsmouth Camera Club.

One batch of them has pictures of street parties in Shearer Road and Moorland Road in Fratton, and some shots of Commercial Road in the city centre, which must be taken at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee in 1977. Here’s a step back in time...

NOW READ: Pictures of Portsmouth and London from Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953

AND ALSO: 16 wet but happy pictures from Saturday street parties in Portsmouth for the King’s Coronation

One of the pictures discovered from the Shearer Road and Moorland Road parties

1. Costumes

One of the pictures discovered from the Shearer Road and Moorland Road parties Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

Food is served at a 1977 street party

2. Teatime

Food is served at a 1977 street party Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

More decorations hung up in Commercial Road Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club

3. Crowning glory

More decorations hung up in Commercial Road Picture: Portsmouth Camera Club Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to the late 1970s which included some of the silver jubilee in 1977 with street parties from Shearer Road and Moorland Road in Portsmouth. You can see the Shearer Arms in the background of this shot

4. In the street

Karl Bailey had an unexpected find at a car boot sale, a collection of images from Portsmouth Camera Club dating back to the late 1970s which included some of the silver jubilee in 1977 with street parties from Shearer Road and Moorland Road in Portsmouth. You can see the Shearer Arms in the background of this shot Photo: Portsmouth Camera Club

