Coronation: Pictures of Portsmouth and London from the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953
Here’s a flashback to the last Coronation in the United Kingdom – that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
As last year’s Platinum Jubilee made us only too aware, we have never seen a monarch on the throne for as long as Elizabeth, and consequently we have never seen as big a gap between Coronations.
As these pictures show, the world was a very different place in June 1953, when King Charles II’s mother was officially made the Queen.
Here some pictures from around Portsmouth and also from the event in London.
