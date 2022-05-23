11 rarely seen photos of Prince Charles in Portsmouth in 1979

The images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
Wide shot of Guildhall Square as Prince Charles arrives for Freedom of the City Ceremony in 1979. PP1858
The Freedom of the City
Caption: 23rd February 1979. HRH Prince Charles in the Guildhall making a speech after receiving The Freedom Scroll. Picture: The News 1015-35
Prince Charles accepts a bouquet of flowers in 1979 before the Freedom of the City ceremony. img1889
Prince Charles in Guildhall Square for Freedom of the City ceremony in 1979. img1877
Prince Charles signs the record book as the newest Freeman of the City of Portsmouth in 1979. pp1860
Prince Charles on his walk through Portsmouth for his Freedom of the City ceremony in 1979. img1878
Prince Charles on his walk through Portsmouth before the Freedom of the City ceremony in 1979. img1888
Prince Charles on his walk through Portsmouth for his Freedom of the City ceremony in 1979. img1879
Prince Charles receiving the Freedom of the City in February 1979 PP121
On-lookers climb to higher heights to see Prince Charles on his walk through Portsmouth before the Freedom of the City ceremony in 1979. img1887