11 sensational photos from Copnor over the years - can you spot yourself?

Perhaps your feature in some of these great Portsmouth images?
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jun 2021, 18:02 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:19 GMT

Do you have relatives that once lived in Copnor? Maybe they are in one of these images from the past?

Included in this interesting selection are images from Northgate Avenue, Carnarvon Road, Wallington Road, Copnor Road, New Road East and Romsey Avenue.

The area surrounding Burrfields Road brickworks, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Memories from Copnor

Sid and Doris Emery outside Railway Cottage at Copnor Bridge

2. Memories from Copnor

The silver jubilee street party at Northgate Avenue, Copnor in June 1977 Picture: The News Ref: 5142-1

3. Memories from Copnor

Copnor Secondary Modern School 1952 to 1956 Picture: Courtesy of Rob Jerrard

4. Memories from Copnor

Related topics:Portsmouth