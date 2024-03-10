12 delightful pictures of taverns from Portsmouth's incredible history

Enjoy a looking back in time at some of these beautiful, local drinking establishments.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Aug 2021, 17:55 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT

Some of the included in the selection are The Alma Tavern, The Castle Tavern, The Navy Tavern, The Cumberland Tavern, The Nelson Tavern, The Nine Elms Tavern and The Still Tavern (now known as the Still & West).

Did you ever visit them?

MORE: 9 Old images of Pubs from the past in the Portsmouth area, 12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

Which one was your favourite?

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.

The Nine Elms Tavern, where Guildhall Walk is now, Portsmouth in pre-1906

1. Taverns in Portsmouth

The Nine Elms Tavern, where Guildhall Walk is now, Portsmouth in pre-1906 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub

2. Taverns in Portsmouth

Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased.

3. Taverns in Portsmouth

From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35

4. Taverns in Portsmouth

The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page