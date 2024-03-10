12 delightful pictures of taverns from Portsmouth's incredible history

Some of the included in the selection are The Alma Tavern, The Castle Tavern, The Navy Tavern, The Cumberland Tavern, The Nelson Tavern, The Nine Elms Tavern and The Still Tavern (now known as the Still & West).
Which one was your favourite?
Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.
1. Taverns in Portsmouth
The Nine Elms Tavern, where Guildhall Walk is now, Portsmouth in pre-1906 Photo: The News archive
2. Taverns in Portsmouth
Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub Photo: The News archive
3. Taverns in Portsmouth
From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased. Photo: The News archive
4. Taverns in Portsmouth
The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35 Photo: The News archive