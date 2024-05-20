12 photos capturing the devastating aftermath of the Portsmouth air raids

As a consequence – and being on the way to London – it was often targeted by the Nazis. Portsmouth officially suffered 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks. The three major raids took place on August 24 1940 during the Portsmouth Blitz, January 10 1941 and March 10 1941.
In this selection you will see damage at Portsmouth Harbour Station, with a train off the rails, an air raid siren outside Portsmouth Guildhall and the damage to it after the raid.
MORE RETRO: Portsmouth during the blitz - picture special | Historic pictures of Portsmouth hospitals and their staff
You will also see a large hole in the gas holder at Rudmore after it was bombed.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.