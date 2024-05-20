12 photos capturing the devastating aftermath of the Portsmouth air raids

As a consequence – and being on the way to London – it was often targeted by the Nazis. Portsmouth officially suffered 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks. The three major raids took place on August 24 1940 during the Portsmouth Blitz, January 10 1941 and March 10 1941.

In this selection you will see damage at Portsmouth Harbour Station, with a train off the rails, an air raid siren outside Portsmouth Guildhall and the damage to it after the raid.

You will also see a large hole in the gas holder at Rudmore after it was bombed.

1 . Memories of Portsmouth air raids Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Memories of Portsmouth air raids Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Memories of Portsmouth air raids The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales