12 photos capturing the devastating aftermath of the Portsmouth air raids

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Mar 2021, 17:48 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:20 BST
Portsmouth played a key role in the war effort – not only being the home of the Royal Navy but also at the forefront of the plans to turn the tide.

As a consequence – and being on the way to London – it was often targeted by the Nazis. Portsmouth officially suffered 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks. The three major raids took place on August 24 1940 during the Portsmouth Blitz, January 10 1941 and March 10 1941.

In this selection you will see damage at Portsmouth Harbour Station, with a train off the rails, an air raid siren outside Portsmouth Guildhall and the damage to it after the raid.

You will also see a large hole in the gas holder at Rudmore after it was bombed.

Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets

1. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

Air raid shelters were built in many Portsmouth streets Photo: The News archive

Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter

2. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

Inside a Portsmouth air raid shelter Photo: The News archive

The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time.

3. Memories of Portsmouth air raids

The devestation caused to the Harbour Station after being blitzed during the war. This view looking towards Gosport on August 13 1940 shows why the station was closed for such a time. Photo: The News archive

An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth

4. An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth

An air raid siren outside the Guildhall, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

