13 heart wrenching photos showing how Portsmouth children were affected by war

World War Two saw some changes for children in our areas.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jan 2022, 18:11 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:55 BST

Included in this selection you will see hundreds of child evacuees queuing up for the buses to take them out of the area. There are evacuees at Petersfield Railway Station, mothers and their children at an air raid shelter at Commercial Road, Mile End, near Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station and more at Hambledon. Children can also be seen wearing their gas masks while playing in the playground.

Nearly two million children were evacuated from their homes at the start of World War Two.

The children had to endure rationing, gas mask lessons and living with strangers in different towns and cities.

Portsmouth policeman with evacuees. The News PP292

1. Portsmouth children affected by war

Portsmouth policeman with evacuees. The News PP292 Photo: The News archive

Mothers with their children at a shelter in Commercial Road, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth

2. Portsmouth children affected by war

Mothers with their children at a shelter in Commercial Road, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth evacuees June 1940. The News Portsmouth. The News PP288

3. Portsmouth children affected by war

Portsmouth evacuees June 1940. The News Portsmouth. The News PP288 Photo: The News archive

Evacuees at Hambledon. The News PP304

4. Hambledon children affected by war

Evacuees at Hambledon. The News PP304 Photo: The News archive

