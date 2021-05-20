13 images of HMS Hood on the 80th anniversary of her sinking

In 1941, ‘The Mighty Hood’ and the battleship Prince of Wales were ordered to intercept the German battleship Bismarck in the Battle of the Denmark Strait. Hood was attacked and exploded after being shelled, she sank within three minutes.

Only three crew member survived: Ordinary Signalman Ted Briggs (1923–2008), Able Seaman Robert Tilburn (1921–1995), and Midshipman William John Dundas (1923–1965). The three were rescued by the destroyer Electra about two hours after the sinking.

1. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood 5th May 1941: The last picture of HMS Hood seen from HMS Prince of Wales as she went into action against the German battleship 'Bismarck'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

2. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood Ted Briggs sailed on HMS Hood

3. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood The Royal Navy Admiral-class battlecruiser HMS Hood as viewed from the 42-calibre BL 15-inch Mk I guns from the forward A turret of the Renown-class battlecruiser HMS Repulse whilst on patrol in the North Sea on 1 September 1939 somewhere in the North Sea. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).