HMS Hood's 15'' guns. Picture: Alec Kellaway via Royal Navy

13 images of HMS Hood on the 80th anniversary of her sinking

May 24th marks the loss of the battlecruiser HMS Hood and 1415 of her crew.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:19 pm

In 1941, ‘The Mighty Hood’ and the battleship Prince of Wales were ordered to intercept the German battleship Bismarck in the Battle of the Denmark Strait. Hood was attacked and exploded after being shelled, she sank within three minutes.

MORE RETRO: 16 throwback photos of delivery vehicles from the past | 12 great memories from Kings Theatre Southsea

Only three crew member survived: Ordinary Signalman Ted Briggs (1923–2008), Able Seaman Robert Tilburn (1921–1995), and Midshipman William John Dundas (1923–1965). The three were rescued by the destroyer Electra about two hours after the sinking.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood

5th May 1941: The last picture of HMS Hood seen from HMS Prince of Wales as she went into action against the German battleship 'Bismarck'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

2. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood

Ted Briggs sailed on HMS Hood

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

3. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood

September 1928: A group of sailors trying to squeeze out of a small door aboard the HMS Hood during naval manoeuvres. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

4. Memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Hood

The Royal Navy Admiral-class battlecruiser HMS Hood as viewed from the 42-calibre BL 15-inch Mk I guns from the forward A turret of the Renown-class battlecruiser HMS Repulse whilst on patrol in the North Sea on 1 September 1939 somewhere in the North Sea. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3