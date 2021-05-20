13 images of HMS Hood on the 80th anniversary of her sinking
May 24th marks the loss of the battlecruiser HMS Hood and 1415 of her crew.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:19 pm
In 1941, ‘The Mighty Hood’ and the battleship Prince of Wales were ordered to intercept the German battleship Bismarck in the Battle of the Denmark Strait. Hood was attacked and exploded after being shelled, she sank within three minutes.
Only three crew member survived: Ordinary Signalman Ted Briggs (1923–2008), Able Seaman Robert Tilburn (1921–1995), and Midshipman William John Dundas (1923–1965). The three were rescued by the destroyer Electra about two hours after the sinking.
