13 photos capture life in Buckland over the last 90 years

There’s a great variety of images here showing so many faces from the past.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:26 pm

In this selection you will see Charlie Phillpots, the cellarman of The Elephant & Castle pub in Sultan Road, giving elephants from the circus a drink of beer in 1930 as well as residents crowding around popular accordionist Alfred Nicholson again in Sultan Road.

There are pictures of coronation street tea parties in 1953 that were held in Seymour Street and Arnaud Street.

Plus images of pupils at Binstead Road School and Buckland Wesleyan FC also feature.

1. Buckland memories

Arnaud Street, Buckland, Coronation street party 1953

Photo: The News archive

2. Buckland memories

Development area around Sultan Road, Buckland in June 1972. The News PP4478

Photo: The News archive

3. Buckland memories

1953 Coronation street party, Seymour Street, Buckland Residents of Seymour Street, Buckland enjoying the 1953 Coronation street party.

Photo: The News archive

4. Buckland memories

Festival of Britain street tea outside 14, Moorland Road Buckland Portsmouth. Kay Britno 9yrs on left & friend from Madame Selwood's dance troop outside her grandparents house entertaining the neighbours at a Festival of Britain street party in 1951

Photo: The News archive

