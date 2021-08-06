13 roundabout memories from Portsmouth and Fareham

Some of the included roundabouts are the Rudmore, Hilsea, Delme, Market Way, Quay Street and Portsbridge. It is interesting to see just how much the landscape changed to accommodate them. The images span from around 1969 through to the 1980s.
The Rudmore roundabout
Market Way roundabout in 1996. Courtesy of John Bosher
The M27 under construction. Looking west into the distance is the M27 from Hilsea roundabout into the distant Portchester. Picture: Tony Triggs collection.
Fareham: Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover looking north in August 1985. The News PP989
