14 images show life in the Royal Navy in years gone

Included in this selection are images of British sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks in Portsmouth back in 1939, sea cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship 'Implacable' in 1936.

Also in the set of photos there are ones showing the first of the naval reservists called-up in 1951, able seamen learning how to cope with gas warfare at the Royal Navy Anti-Gas School at Tipner in 1934, we also see them playing ball games wearing gas masks, to accustom them to carrying out strenuous tasks in respirators.