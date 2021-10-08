14 images show life in the Royal Navy in years gone

Included in this selection are images of British sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks in Portsmouth back in 1939, sea cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship 'Implacable' in 1936.
Also in the set of photos there are ones showing the first of the naval reservists called-up in 1951, able seamen learning how to cope with gas warfare at the Royal Navy Anti-Gas School at Tipner in 1934, we also see them playing ball games wearing gas masks, to accustom them to carrying out strenuous tasks in respirators.
Picture taken on August 24, 1939 showing British sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks in Portsmouth as part of the British mobilization due to the international crisis. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
20th August 1936: Sea Cadets receiving instruction in boat drill on board the training ship 'Foudroyant' in Portsmouth harbour. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
20th August 1936: St Clement Danes Sea Cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship 'Implacable', Portsmouth, where they are based for a fortnight's training. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
20th August 1936: Sea Cadets on board the training ship HMS Implacable at Portsmouth harbour, amuse themselves by playing some tunes. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive