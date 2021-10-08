A group of RNVR (Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve) ratings raise a cheer on reaching Plymouth, England on the 'HMS Curacoa'. Officers and ratings of the RNVR (London and Sussex Divisions) are spending Easter afloat - they left Portsmouth for Plymouth and Torbay and are carrying out practical training including gunnery during their cruise. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A group of RNVR (Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve) ratings raise a cheer on reaching Plymouth, England on the 'HMS Curacoa'. Officers and ratings of the RNVR (London and Sussex Divisions) are spending Easter afloat - they left Portsmouth for Plymouth and Torbay and are carrying out practical training including gunnery during their cruise. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

14 images show life in the Royal Navy in years gone

You will see reserves, cadets and sailors of the Royal Navy is this enlightening gallery of their lives.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:25 pm

Included in this selection are images of British sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks in Portsmouth back in 1939, sea cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship 'Implacable' in 1936.

MORE RETRO: 9 great images from Portsmouth breweries of the past, 21 photos capture what life looked like in Southsea in the 00s

Also in the set of photos there are ones showing the first of the naval reservists called-up in 1951, able seamen learning how to cope with gas warfare at the Royal Navy Anti-Gas School at Tipner in 1934, we also see them playing ball games wearing gas masks, to accustom them to carrying out strenuous tasks in respirators.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Life in the Royal Navy in the past

Picture taken on August 24, 1939 showing British sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks in Portsmouth as part of the British mobilization due to the international crisis. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Life in the Royal Navy in the past

20th August 1936: Sea Cadets receiving instruction in boat drill on board the training ship 'Foudroyant' in Portsmouth harbour. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Life in the Royal Navy in the past

20th August 1936: St Clement Danes Sea Cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship 'Implacable', Portsmouth, where they are based for a fortnight's training. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Life in the Royal Navy in the past

20th August 1936: Sea Cadets on board the training ship HMS Implacable at Portsmouth harbour, amuse themselves by playing some tunes. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Royal NavyPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4