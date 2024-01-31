News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

14 stunning photos capture Havant from 1906 onwards

Cast your eyes over this selection from the archives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Mar 2021, 13:00 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 13:05 GMT

You will see how the railway station looked in 1906, the train crash the occurred there in 1939 and the Havant Bypass being built in around 1964, as well as many other interesting views from over the years.

MORE RETRO: A view of atmospheric Gosport with HMS Victory in sight | 17 rare and historic images of Portsmouth and Southsea

Have a look through our gallery below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

Havant railway station in 1906. Picture: costen.co.uk

1. Havant from the past

Havant railway station in 1906. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Chauffeurs waiting for guests outside the Bear Hotel, East Street, Havant. The Bear Hotel was built c.1747, according to the deeds of the property. The gentlemen next door are at a wholesale shop selling Irish and Scotch Whiskies, Champagnes, Bordaeux and Burgundies and Hocks.

2. Havant from the past

Chauffeurs waiting for guests outside the Bear Hotel, East Street, Havant. The Bear Hotel was built c.1747, according to the deeds of the property. The gentlemen next door are at a wholesale shop selling Irish and Scotch Whiskies, Champagnes, Bordaeux and Burgundies and Hocks. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The construction of the Havant bypass around 1964. The road from Havant to Hayling runs to the left. Picture: Tony Triggs collection.

3. Havant from the past

The construction of the Havant bypass around 1964. The road from Havant to Hayling runs to the left. Picture: Tony Triggs collection. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Train crash, a side-swipe collision at Havant 1939. Looking down on the roofs of the down Brighton, left and the down Waterloo, right after coming to a stand alongside Havant signal box

4. Havant from the past

Train crash, a side-swipe collision at Havant 1939. Looking down on the roofs of the down Brighton, left and the down Waterloo, right after coming to a stand alongside Havant signal box Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HavantGosportHMS VictorySouthsea