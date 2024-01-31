14 stunning photos capture Havant from 1906 onwards

You will see how the railway station looked in 1906, the train crash the occurred there in 1939 and the Havant Bypass being built in around 1964, as well as many other interesting views from over the years.
Havant railway station in 1906. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive
Chauffeurs waiting for guests outside the Bear Hotel, East Street, Havant. The Bear Hotel was built c.1747, according to the deeds of the property. The gentlemen next door are at a wholesale shop selling Irish and Scotch Whiskies, Champagnes, Bordaeux and Burgundies and Hocks. Photo: The News archive
The construction of the Havant bypass around 1964. The road from Havant to Hayling runs to the left. Picture: Tony Triggs collection. Photo: The News archive
Train crash, a side-swipe collision at Havant 1939.
Looking down on the roofs of the down Brighton, left and the down Waterloo, right after coming to a stand alongside Havant signal box Photo: The News archive