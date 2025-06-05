14 wonderful retro photos you'll love that show how Commercial Road in Portsmouth has transformed over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:48 BST
Commercial Road is the heart of Portsmouth city centre and has certainly changed a lot over the years.

Popular shops have come and gone, businesses that were once iconic are no longer with us.

We have pulled together a fantastic gallery capturing what Commercial Road looked like in halcyon days.

It features photos from the 1970s and 1980s.

There are some great views up and down the road. Perhaps you are in one of the images?

The Pedestrianisation of Commercial Road later in the summer of 1972.

1. Commercial Road from the past

The Pedestrianisation of Commercial Road later in the summer of 1972. Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth's Commercial Road Precinct in 1972. The News PP3912

2. Commercial Road from the past

Portsmouth's Commercial Road Precinct in 1972. The News PP3912 Photo: The News archive

Commercial Road, August 1972. The News PP1153

3. Commercial Road from the past

Commercial Road, August 1972. The News PP1153 Photo: The News archive

Traffic still flowing in Commercial Road in June 1972.

4. Commercial Road from the past

Traffic still flowing in Commercial Road in June 1972. Photo: The News archive

