Crowds flock to Southsea beach to take advantage of the sun in July, 1982. The News PP5179

16 best images of Southsea between 1980 to 1985

Here are some fabulous images to enjoy from the 1980’s.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 2:43 pm

In this selection you will see Southsea Model Village damage after vandals had struck in 1980, the Taswell Arms when it was still a pub in 1981, Southsea beach absolutely packed in 1982 and the Round the World Race yachts off the seafront in 1981.

1. Southsea memories from the 80's

New Theatre Royal, Southsea, July 1983. Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

2. Southsea memories from the 80's

The flowers beside the D-Day memorial in Southsea, July 1982. The News PP5177

Photo: The News archive

3. Southsea memories from the 80's

Walt's Waltzer at Clarence Pier funfair, July 1983. The News PP5598

Photo: The News archive

4. Southsea memories from the 80's

The yachts for the Round the World race pictured waiting off Southsea before the race, 1981. The News PP4546

Photo: The News archive

