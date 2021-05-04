16 best images of Southsea between 1980 to 1985

In this selection you will see Southsea Model Village damage after vandals had struck in 1980, the Taswell Arms when it was still a pub in 1981, Southsea beach absolutely packed in 1982 and the Round the World Race yachts off the seafront in 1981.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Southsea memories from the 80's New Theatre Royal, Southsea, July 1983. Picture: The News Portsmouth Photo: The News archive Buy photo

2. Southsea memories from the 80's The flowers beside the D-Day memorial in Southsea, July 1982. The News PP5177 Photo: The News archive Buy photo

3. Southsea memories from the 80's Walt's Waltzer at Clarence Pier funfair, July 1983. The News PP5598 Photo: The News archive Buy photo

4. Southsea memories from the 80's The yachts for the Round the World race pictured waiting off Southsea before the race, 1981. The News PP4546 Photo: The News archive Buy photo