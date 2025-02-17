16 wonderful images of how things were in Portsmouth 1979

Do you remember any of these scenes or events from almost 45 years ago?

This gallery shows modern Portsmouth beginning to take shape, with the Eastern Road flyover under construction and a great shot of the A3M as well. You will see a colour shot of the vessel Steam Pinnace 199 as she was back then. Built in 1909 by J. Reid of Portsmouth, she is now owned by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and was acquired in 1979.

There was snow on the roads of Portsdown Hill, parascending world records, Prince Charles preparing to dive down to the Mary Rose (sunk in battle in 1545 and raised in 1982) and the launch of Royal Navy ship HMS Ledbury.

An aerial view of the bus station in The Hard, Portsmouth on June 8 1979. The News PP3960

Photo: The News archive

St Helen's Parade in June 1979. The News PP1462

Photo: The News archive

The Royal Marines band playing in formation to the side of HMS Victory in July 1979. The News PP4084

Photo: The News archive

The Frodden Billiards and Social Club in Fratton Road in February 1979. The News PP1237

Photo: The News archive

