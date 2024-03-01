18 jaw-dropping images of steamboats from Portsmouth's incredible past

4 . Steamboats memories

P S Duchess of Fife coming alongside Clarence Pier in 1907. The paddle steamer built in 1903 for the Caledonian Steam Packet Company and spent most of her career ferrying passengers in the Firth of Clyde . She was requisitioned for use as a minesweeper during both World Wars. Picture: Courtesy of Gijsha (Ship Nostalgia) Photo: The News archive