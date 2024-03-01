News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

18 jaw-dropping images of steamboats from Portsmouth's incredible past

Enjoy these fabulous old images and get an insight into the past in our area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Aug 2021, 11:42 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:21 GMT

There are some wonderful vessels that used to grace our shores in this selection.

Some of the included are P S Waverley, P S Duchess of Fife, P S Lorna Doone, P S Whippingham and P S Ryde.

MORE: 9 great old images of the Royal Pier Hotel in Southsea15 rare photos of Portsmouth parades from the past

Can you remember seeing any of the steamboats?

Let us know!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

The paddle steamer Merstone is admired by holidaymakers on Southsea beach between the wars

1. Steamboats memories

The paddle steamer Merstone is admired by holidaymakers on Southsea beach between the wars Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
P S Waverley taken from the round tower taken by Sam Towner

2. Steamboats memories

P S Waverley taken from the round tower taken by Sam Towner Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
P S Waverley. The last sea-going paddle steamer in the world starts its first trip of the season in Portsmouth in September 1993. The News PP5413

3. Steamboats memories

P S Waverley. The last sea-going paddle steamer in the world starts its first trip of the season in Portsmouth in September 1993. The News PP5413 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
P S Duchess of Fife coming alongside Clarence Pier in 1907. The paddle steamer built in 1903 for the Caledonian Steam Packet Company and spent most of her career ferrying passengers in the Firth of Clyde . She was requisitioned for use as a minesweeper during both World Wars. Picture: Courtesy of Gijsha (Ship Nostalgia)

4. Steamboats memories

P S Duchess of Fife coming alongside Clarence Pier in 1907. The paddle steamer built in 1903 for the Caledonian Steam Packet Company and spent most of her career ferrying passengers in the Firth of Clyde . She was requisitioned for use as a minesweeper during both World Wars. Picture: Courtesy of Gijsha (Ship Nostalgia) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey