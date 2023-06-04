News you can trust since 1877
18 pictures to take you back to Portsmouth area pubs in 2006

Pubs are a constant feature of our life – and even if we are not regulars ourselves – they play a major part in our economy and society.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

As such, the highs and lows of pub life are frequent features in The News.

Here are some pictures from 2006 showing the good and the bad, from charity events to break-ins, and featuring many landlords from the time. There are also a few pubs which have sadly disappeared in the intervening 17 years.

Scenes from pubs in and around Portsmouth in 2006

Scenes from pubs in and around Portsmouth in 2006 Photo: -

Deputy manager Thomas Lowe and waitress Phillipa Cox celebrate St George's Day (061743-35)

2. The Titchfield Mill

Deputy manager Thomas Lowe and waitress Phillipa Cox celebrate St George's Day (061743-35) Photo: Steve Reid

Professional darts player Andy Jenkins relaxing at the Cosham High Street pub (060081-0034)

3. The Railway Inn

Professional darts player Andy Jenkins relaxing at the Cosham High Street pub (060081-0034) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Pauline Davey, of the Buriton pub took her fight for the survival of community pubs to the House of Commons in 2006

4. The Master Robert Inn

Pauline Davey, of the Buriton pub took her fight for the survival of community pubs to the House of Commons in 2006 Photo: -

