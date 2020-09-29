18 Portsmouth shops you might remember from the past

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Sep 2020, 17:47 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 17:21 BST
Here are some rare photos of lost shops and their owners in times gone by in Portsmouth.

Perhaps you now run a shop that is in one of the images? Or maybe you know any of these shop keepers or have a story to tell about these businesses?

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with these pictures.

Downs & Co pawn shop was located at 157 to 161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash, money was also lent.

1. Portsmouth shops from the past

Downs & Co pawn shop was located at 157 to 161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash, money was also lent. Photo: The News archive

Heywood and Sons and The Square Deal shop. Heywoods cycle shop at 270/272 Lake Road with the Square Deal shop was next door. Can anyone recognise the lady with baby in her arms in the doorway?

2. Portsmouth shops from the past

Heywood and Sons and The Square Deal shop. Heywoods cycle shop at 270/272 Lake Road with the Square Deal shop was next door. Can anyone recognise the lady with baby in her arms in the doorway? Photo: The News archive

Lee Bryant on a pony outside his grandfather's paper shop WH Bryant's in Charlotte Street, Portsmouth

3. Portsmouth shops from the past

Lee Bryant on a pony outside his grandfather's paper shop WH Bryant's in Charlotte Street, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

J H Bower and Sons. Dennis, third from the right, as a boy outside his late father's shop in Old Fawcett Road. To the right is his father and to his left his two brothers Roy and Eric. .

4. Portsmouth shops from the past

J H Bower and Sons. Dennis, third from the right, as a boy outside his late father's shop in Old Fawcett Road. To the right is his father and to his left his two brothers Roy and Eric. . Photo: The News archive

