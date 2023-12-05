News you can trust since 1877
21 historic images capturing Milton through the years

Quite a few of you from Portsmouth will remember some of these events and areas featured in this nostalgic gallery.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Feb 2021, 16:27 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 13:08 GMT

Included in this collection are the old gates and entrance to St Mary’s Hospital, inside the asylum at St James’, the devastation after Arnold’s sweet shop took a direct hit from a bomb, members of the Gilbert family outside their shop selling ice cream and Kingston Prison, an aerial from the past.

You will also see a few school group shots from times gone by.

1. Memories from Milton

2. Memories from Milton

3. Memories from Milton

4. Memories from Milton

