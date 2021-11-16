Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992. Picture: C1528-3
21 rarely seen photo show how much Southsea has changed since the 90s

It is hard to believe that the 1990s were 30 years ago.

But despite it being further in the past than we would like to admit, the decade likely lives long in our memories.

We dived into The News archives to see if we could find out what Southsea looked like in the 1990s!

There is the floral clock, motorbike tricks and even the Tour de France.

You can see the gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Southsea in the 90s

Portsmouths' own Elephant Vacuum Cleaner in Southsea Common carpark on April 6 1990 PP3133

Photo: a

2. Southsea in the 1990s

Osbourne Road, Southsea, January 1991 shows three now lost businesses on Osborne Road. The patisserie shop is now Andre's Food Bar, Barnby's long since shut down and was Burgerz N Brewz and the sandwich shop was Steki Taverna.

Photo: The News archive

3. Southsea in the 1990s

Albert Road, Portsmouth Police Station 1991. Can you remember it?

Photo: -

4. Southsea in the 1990s

South Parade Pier on 18th August 1992 Picture: The News 1909-5

Photo: The New archive

