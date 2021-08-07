Taking place primarily in France every summer – usually starting in early July – it has featured famous names such as Sir Bradley Wiggins, Eddy Merckx and more.
It is one of the Grand Tours
While the majority of the race takes place in France, on occasions the prologue and other stages have taken place abroad.
In 1994, Portsmouth played host to Stage 5 of le Tour – with the racing both starting and finishing in the city.
Here are some throwback photos from the day the Tour de France came to Portsmouth.
Can you remember it?
