Taking place primarily in France every summer – usually starting in early July – it has featured famous names such as Sir Bradley Wiggins, Eddy Merckx and more.

It is one of the Grand Tours

While the majority of the race takes place in France, on occasions the prologue and other stages have taken place abroad.

In 1994, Portsmouth played host to Stage 5 of le Tour – with the racing both starting and finishing in the city.

Here are some throwback photos from the day the Tour de France came to Portsmouth.

Can you remember it?

1. Tour de France 1994 Riders leave Portsmouth on Stage 5 of the Tour de France in 1994. Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images Photo: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

2. Tour de France 1994 Greg LeMond of Team Gan chats with Lance Armstrong during Stage 5 of the Tour de France in 1994, which started and finished in Portsmouth. Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images Photo: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

3. Tour de France 1994 Riders pass through Wherwell in Hampshire during Stage 5 of the Tour de France - which started and finished in Portsmouth. Picture: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images Photo: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

4. Tour de France 1994 Riders pass South Parade Pier in Southsea on the way to the finish of Stage 5 of the Tour de France in 1994 in Portsmouth. Picture: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images Photo: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images