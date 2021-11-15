21 rarely seen photos capture what life in Havant looked liked in the early 1900s

Included in this interesting gallery is a busy scene in West Street in 1900, horse-drawn wagons in the street in 1910.

There is also Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933, a terrible train crash in 1939 and Havant architect Alfred Edwin Stallard, who designed the White Hart pub and many other buildings in Havant.

1. Havant from the past West Street, Havant 1935 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2. Havant from the past Havant Home Guard in 1944 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3. Havant from the past Bedhampton Rail crossing 1928. Courtesy of Pete Smith Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4. Havant from the past Waggonettes in Havant West Street. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales