21 rarely seen photos capture what life in Havant looked liked in the early 1900s

Included in this interesting gallery is a busy scene in West Street in 1900, horse-drawn wagons in the street in 1910.
There is also Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933, a terrible train crash in 1939 and Havant architect Alfred Edwin Stallard, who designed the White Hart pub and many other buildings in Havant.
