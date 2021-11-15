Civic Procession, ourtesy of Tim Stratton Clarke. Picture: Havant Museum
Civic Procession, ourtesy of Tim Stratton Clarke. Picture: Havant Museum

21 rarely seen photos capture what life in Havant looked liked in the early 1900s

What a great selection of wonderful old images from times gone by to enjoy here.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:53 pm

Included in this interesting gallery is a busy scene in West Street in 1900, horse-drawn wagons in the street in 1910.

There is also Havant Town Mill as it was in 1933, a terrible train crash in 1939 and Havant architect Alfred Edwin Stallard, who designed the White Hart pub and many other buildings in Havant.

MORE RETRO: 14 rarely seen photos show what life looked like in Portsmouth in the 1980s, 26 fascinating images show what life looked like in Gosport 1921-1940

You can see all those pictures and more in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages to make sure you see all the photos!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Havant from the past

West Street, Havant 1935

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Havant from the past

Havant Home Guard in 1944

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Havant from the past

Bedhampton Rail crossing 1928. Courtesy of Pete Smith

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Havant from the past

Waggonettes in Havant West Street. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
HavantWest StreetPortsmouthPompeyGosport
Next Page
Page 1 of 5