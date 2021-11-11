This is what Commercial Road looked like in the 1980s - can you remember these shops? Picture by Steve Spurgin
Revealed: 14 rarely seen photos show what life looked like in Portsmouth in the 1980s

What first comes to mind when you think of the 1980s?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:25 am

Is it action movies staring Stalone and Schwarzenegger? Margaret Thatcher? Or something else?

These pictures capture what life looked like in Portsmouth during the decade.

All taken by photographer Steve Spurgin – and the majority were captured on his Pentax ME Super and then Super A cameras.

1. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.

Photo: Steve Spurgin

2. Portsmouth in the 1980s

Commercial Road in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.

Photo: Steve Spurgin

3. Old Portsmouth

This photo is off Old Portsmouth in the 1980s. It has changed a lot in 40 years! Photo by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

4. Portsmouth in the 1980s

Can you remember the old Marks and Spencer store in Portsmouth? Picture by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

