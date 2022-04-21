23 memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War

HMS Sheffield was a Type 42 guided missile destroyer and commissioned on 16th February 1975. She was part of the Task Force 317 sent to the Falkland Islands during the Falklands War.

She was struck and heavily damaged by an Exocet air-launched anti-ship missile from an Argentine Super Étendard aircraft on 4th May 1982 and while being towed towards South Georgia Island, she sank in heavy seas on the 10th May 1982.