West Street in Fareham as seen in October 1974.

23 photos show how much West Street in Fareham has changed

IT is the main road through Fareham which means that West Street has changed a lot over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 6:34 pm

We decided to dive into The News archives to find old photos capturing how it has evolved over the decades.

The pictures span from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and all the way to the 1990s.

You can see all our pictures in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. West Street, Fareham

Photo captures life in West Street, Fareham in January 1964.

2. West Street, Fareham

Picture captures West Street in Fareham as it was in August 1971.

3. West Street, Fareham

A rainy day in West Street, Fareham in August 1973

4. West Street, Fareham

Photo captures the buzz of life on West Street in Fareham in November 1973.

