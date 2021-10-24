21 photos show what life looked like in Southsea in the 90s

But despite it being further in the past than we would like to admit, the decade likely lives long in our memories.

We dived into The News archives to see if we could find out what Southsea looked like in the 1990s!

There is the floral clock, motorbike tricks and even the Tour de France.

You can see the gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Southsea in the 90s Portsmouths' own Elephant Vacuum Cleaner in Southsea Common carpark on April 6 1990 PP3133 Photo: a Photo Sales

2. Southsea in the 1990s Osbourne Road, Southsea, January 1991 shows three now lost businesses on Osborne Road. The patisserie shop is now Andre's Food Bar, Barnby's long since shut down and was Burgerz N Brewz and the sandwich shop was Steki Taverna. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3. Southsea in the 1990s Albert Road, Portsmouth Police Station 1991. Can you remember it? Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Southsea in the 1990s South Parade Pier on 18th August 1992 Picture: The News 1909-5 Photo: The New archive Photo Sales