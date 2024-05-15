23 poignant memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Sheffield during Falklands War

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Apr 2022, 09:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 19:29 BST
HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War. Remembered and never forgotten.

HMS Sheffield was a Type 42 guided missile destroyer and commissioned on 16th February 1975. She was part of the Task Force 317 sent to the Falkland Islands during the Falklands War.

She was struck and heavily damaged by an Exocet air-launched anti-ship missile from an Argentine Super Étendard aircraft on 4th May 1982 and while being towed towards South Georgia Island, she sank in heavy seas on the 10th May 1982.

Twenty people died when the HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War. Picture: PA

1. HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War

Twenty people died when the HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War. Picture: PA

Memorial to HMS Sheffield, a Type 42 destroyer, which sank off the coast of Sealion Island during the Falklands War in 1982.

2. HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War

Memorial to HMS Sheffield, a Type 42 destroyer, which sank off the coast of Sealion Island during the Falklands War in 1982. Photo: The News archive

A casualty from HMS Sheffield being rushed to the sick bay on board HMS Hermes.

3. HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War

A casualty from HMS Sheffield being rushed to the sick bay on board HMS Hermes. Photo: The News archive

2005. HMS Sheffield remembrance service at the Falklands Memorial in Old Portsmouth.

4. HMS Sheffield was hit during the Falklands War

2005. HMS Sheffield remembrance service at the Falklands Memorial in Old Portsmouth.Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050519-15) Photo: The News archive

