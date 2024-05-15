23 poignant memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Sheffield during Falklands War

HMS Sheffield was a Type 42 guided missile destroyer and commissioned on 16th February 1975. She was part of the Task Force 317 sent to the Falkland Islands during the Falklands War.
MORE: Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war, 12 memories of Royal Navy ships leaving for the Falklands in 1982
She was struck and heavily damaged by an Exocet air-launched anti-ship missile from an Argentine Super Étendard aircraft on 4th May 1982 and while being towed towards South Georgia Island, she sank in heavy seas on the 10th May 1982.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.