Langstone Mill. Here we see the redundant mill at the bottom of Langston High Street in 1895.
23 rare images of Langstone Harbour from 1895 to 1994

These rare photos show what Langstone Harbour used to look like and what has happened there over the years.

By Deborah Croker
12 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 8:26am

The photos in this collection range from between 1895 to 1994 and are from The News’ archive.

Be sure to click through all the pages to step back in time and see the transformation of Langstone Harbour. Much has changed over time and it can be seen through the various images.

1. Langstone Harbour

Oyster schooners in Langstone Harbour. A very tranquil scene looking across to the Royal Oak from Langstone bridge.

2. Langstone Harbour

The Hayling Billy crosses Langstone Harbour at low tide.

3. Langstone Harbour

Run down Langstone Mill, Langstone, probably in the late 1920's.

4. Langstone Harbour

The Royal Oak at Langstone towards the end of the 19th century

PortsmouthLangstone Harbour