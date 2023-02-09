23 rare images of Langstone Harbour from 1895 to 1994
These rare photos show what Langstone Harbour used to look like and what has happened there over the years.
The photos in this collection range from between 1895 to 1994 and are from The News’ archive.
Be sure to click through all the pages to step back in time and see the transformation of Langstone Harbour. Much has changed over time and it can be seen through the various images.
