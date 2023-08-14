News you can trust since 1877
29 memories of Portsmouth hospitals and staff over the years

Some of the images in this collection date back to before the NHS was created. Back then patients had to pay for their health care, although treatment could be available at some charitable voluntary hospitals at the time.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Feb 2021, 17:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

Good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth it was said. On that ideal the NHS was created in 1948, being launched by the then minister for health Aneurin Bevan.

The Mental Health Act was introduced in 1959, making new plans for the care and treatment of people with mental health problems.

Of course it’s a different world today but the care nurses give remains the same.

Babies Born on 1st Jan 1938 at St Mary's Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Michael Bailey

1. Our nurses and hospitals from the past

Babies Born on 1st Jan 1938 at St Mary's Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Michael Bailey Photo: The News archive

Matron De La Court (right of the lady with flowers) at a presentation at the Royal Hospital in Portsmouth circa 1950.

2. Our nurses and hospitals from the past

Matron De La Court (right of the lady with flowers) at a presentation at the Royal Hospital in Portsmouth circa 1950. Photo: The News archive

Haslar Hospital circa 1897. Convalescing sailors with clay pipes

3. Our nurses and hospitals from the past

Haslar Hospital circa 1897. Convalescing sailors with clay pipes Photo: The News archive

St James's nurse Sent in by Mrs W. Pearce of Wallis Road Waterlooville, we see her late mother Phyllis Readman who worked at King's, Gleave and Pink Villas. These were large houses in the hospital grounds that housed patients recovering prior to discharge and also permanent patients due to their inability to cope with the outside world.

4. Our nurses and hospitals from the past

St James's nurse Sent in by Mrs W. Pearce of Wallis Road Waterlooville, we see her late mother Phyllis Readman who worked at King's, Gleave and Pink Villas. These were large houses in the hospital grounds that housed patients recovering prior to discharge and also permanent patients due to their inability to cope with the outside world. Photo: The News archive

