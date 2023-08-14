29 memories of Portsmouth hospitals and staff over the years
Some of the images in this collection date back to before the NHS was created. Back then patients had to pay for their health care, although treatment could be available at some charitable voluntary hospitals at the time.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Feb 2021, 17:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
Good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth it was said. On that ideal the NHS was created in 1948, being launched by the then minister for health Aneurin Bevan.
The Mental Health Act was introduced in 1959, making new plans for the care and treatment of people with mental health problems.
Of course it’s a different world today but the care nurses give remains the same.
