30 stunning photos that capture wonderful 1980s life in Portsmouth

Also in this selection you will see a fire at The Tricorn, a couple of images of the aftermath of The Great Storm of 1987, the Fasnet Race, The Mary Rose in its cradle being brought ashore in 1982 and HMS Hermes returning from the Falklands and two royal visits.
1. Portsmouth in the 1980s
Standing room only, thousands of sun seekers packed Southsea's beaches at the weekend as the temperatures continued to hover in the eighties, July 10, 1983. The News PP4454Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in the 1980s
HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays.An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in the 1980s
The landtrain at Southsea seafront in August 1989 PP1530Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in the 1980s
After the power station chimneys had been brought down brick by brick the main structure was brought down by explosives 1983. Portsmouth Power Station in Gunwharf Road in July 1983. PP467 The News, Portsmouth Archive.Photo: The News archive
