32 incredible and rare pictures showing life in Portsmouth during World War Two

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Nov 2020, 17:27 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 11:25 BST
The Second World War had a devastating impact on Portsmouth, with the city being one of Germany's prime bombing targets.

Families waved goodbye to loved ones who were forced to go and fight in France while children had to be evacuated from the city as tensions rose.

In today’s gallery you can see images from 1942-1945, taken both in Portsmouth and France.

SEE ALSO: 18 amazing photos showing what Portsmouth looked like 70 years ago

In this selection you will see, some of the roles of women during the war, the American Army leaving Hilsea Barracks for the last time, Churchill’s VE Day broadcast to the world and several great VE day party images.

If you missed it, make sure you check out our gallery of photos from the start of the Second World War in Portsmouth.

Women training at the N.Fs motorcycle school, November 1942

1. Historic images during the end of Second World War

Women training at the N.Fs motorcycle school, November 1942Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
1190 Squadron Air Training Corps march through Portsmouth in 1942 with Laurie Davis on the right of the front rank

2. Historic images during the end of Second World War

1190 Squadron Air Training Corps march through Portsmouth in 1942 with Laurie Davis on the right of the front rankPhoto: The News archive

Photo Sales
Armoured car on Portsdown Hill in April 1942. The News PP497

3. Historic images during the end of Second World War

Armoured car on Portsdown Hill in April 1942. The News PP497Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Queen meets civic dignitaries during a visit to Portsmouth on September 30, 1942

4. Historic images during the end of Second World War

The Queen meets civic dignitaries during a visit to Portsmouth on September 30, 1942Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGermanyFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.