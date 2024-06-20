32 incredible and rare pictures showing life in Portsmouth during World War Two

Families waved goodbye to loved ones who were forced to go and fight in France while children had to be evacuated from the city as tensions rose.

In today’s gallery you can see images from 1942-1945, taken both in Portsmouth and France.

In this selection you will see, some of the roles of women during the war, the American Army leaving Hilsea Barracks for the last time, Churchill’s VE Day broadcast to the world and several great VE day party images.

1 . Historic images during the end of Second World War Women training at the N.Fs motorcycle school, November 1942Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Historic images during the end of Second World War 1190 Squadron Air Training Corps march through Portsmouth in 1942 with Laurie Davis on the right of the front rankPhoto: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Historic images during the end of Second World War Armoured car on Portsdown Hill in April 1942. The News PP497Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4 . Historic images during the end of Second World War The Queen meets civic dignitaries during a visit to Portsmouth on September 30, 1942Photo: The News archive Photo Sales