Near Boarhunt in 1971. Picture: (4689-1)
33 pictures of Hampshire and West Sussex countryside walks from the 1970s, 80s and 90s

Beautiful scenery can be found all across Hampshire’s luscious countryside.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th May 2023, 16:11 BST

So many idyllic and breath-taking places can be discovered right on your doorstep. Featured are some of the beauty spots in the countryside including areas of North and South Boarhunt, Bishop's Waltham. Fareham, Emsworth, Droxford and more.

We have dug into our archives to find lovely snapshots from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the gorgeous wildlife, nature and walks.

Denmead in 1973. Picture: (1391-3)

1. Country walks across the area.

Denmead in 1973. Picture: (1391-3)

South Boarhunt in 1973. Picture: (5395-2)

2. Country walks across the area

South Boarhunt in 1973. Picture: (5395-2)

Old Winchester Hill in 1973. Picture: (0571-4)

3. Country walks across the area

Old Winchester Hill in 1973. Picture: (0571-4)

Pictured is: Stansted Lake in 1974. Picture: (2417-1)

4. Country walks across the area

Pictured is: Stansted Lake in 1974. Picture: (2417-1)

