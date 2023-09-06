There were lots of special moments and memories for so many people as they gathered to see Queen Elizabeth II whenever she paid a visit to Portsmouth.

It has been a year since the Queen died, with her reign of over 70 years being the longest of any British monarch in history. With Portsmouth being the home of the Royal Navy, the Queen was no stranger to our city and visited it on a number of occasions to share with our city and surrounding area many of its important and historical moments..

Included in the selection are several wonderful images of her visit to Portsmouth in June 1977, and to HMS Dryad in July 1973. She was there as HMS Invincible returned to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War in September 1982 and made a visit to see Rangers at Trafalgar Place Community Centre, Fratton in July 1980.

Queen Elizabeth was at Southwick House looking around the D-Day Map room in 1973 and also went on to visit the Naval Base in the same year.

She met with then US President Bill Clinton at the Guildhall in June 1994 and as we will all remember she met the then US President Donald Trump during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June 2019, as well as visiting the aircraft carrier that bears her name that is based in Portsmouth in 2021.

1 . Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth Queen Elizabeth visits Portsmouth Naval Base and the historic dockyard in 1973. Pictured here walking past HMS Victory. Picture: The News Portsmouth 7964-19 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth Mr Keith Ricketts, Station Manager, presented Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Portsmouth Harbour Station 1977. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visiting Portsmouth Children press forward to greet the Queen on her walkabout in Portsmouth, 1986. The News PP5122 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales