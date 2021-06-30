9 magnificent photos of lifeboats in action over the years

This selection includes images of a variety of different types of lifeboat.
You will see a 1911 image of the Langstone harbour lifeboat dramatically launching, there was an event called ‘Lifeboat Saturday’, where in 1904 you could see a boat from the day out of the water, in this case in Edinburgh Road and a stunning old image of the Hayling Island lifeboat in 1900.
RNLI open day, demonstration by the Portsmouth lifeboat crews and the SAR helicopter, Eastney, 1995. The News PP4915 Photo: The News archive
The launch of the lifeboat off Southsea beach in 1911. The life-boat station is now located at the entrance to Langstone Harbour on the eastern shore of Portsea Island. Lifeboat. Picture: Courtesy of Ray Butcher Photo: The News archive
The Hayling Island lifeboat Proctor possibly taken during the First World War. In May 1914 a new lifeboat Proctor arrived at the station. A new boat house had to be built to house the boat. The new station was built adjoining the Coastguard station about 2 mile east of the old lifeboat station. In 1924 Hayling lifeboat station closed, the lifeboat Proctor was sailed to cowes for a refit, then sent to Berwick-on-Tweed. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive
The Hayling Island Inshore Rescue Lifeboat crew, undated. The News PP3713 Photo: The News archive