9 photos of lifeboats in action over the years

This selection includes images of a variety of different types of lifeboat.
You will see a 1911 image of the Langstone harbour lifeboat dramatically launching, there was an event called ‘Lifeboat Saturday’, where in 1904 you could see a boat from the day out of the water, in this case in Edinburgh Road and a stunning old image of the Hayling Island lifeboat in 1900.
The Hayling Island lifeboat Proctor possibly taken during the First World War. In May 1914 a new lifeboat Proctor arrived at the station. A new boat house had to be built to house the boat. The new station was built adjoining the Coastguard station about 2 mile east of the old lifeboat station. In 1924 Hayling lifeboat station closed, the lifeboat Proctor was sailed to cowes for a refit, then sent to Berwick-on-Tweed.
RNLI open day, demonstration by the Portsmouth lifeboat crews and the SAR helicopter, Eastney, 1995. The News PP4915
The Hayling Island Inshore Rescue Lifeboat crew, undated. The News PP3713
Sent in by John Feltham here we see Southsea lifeboat 'The Heyland' off Southsea seafront in 1890
