9 photos of lifeboats in action over the years

1. Lifeboats from the past

The Hayling Island lifeboat Proctor possibly taken during the First World War. In May 1914 a new lifeboat Proctor arrived at the station. A new boat house had to be built to house the boat. The new station was built adjoining the Coastguard station about 2 mile east of the old lifeboat station. In 1924 Hayling lifeboat station closed, the lifeboat Proctor was sailed to cowes for a refit, then sent to Berwick-on-Tweed. Picture: costen.co.uk

Photo: The News archive