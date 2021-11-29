Albert Road, Southsea - the Street of Fun | Nostalgia

With its theatres, cinemas and pubs it became known as the Street of Fun – a moniker which is perhaps even more apt today.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Albert Road in 1905, before the Kings Theatre was built. It opened on September 30, 1907.
Albert Road in 1905, before the Kings Theatre was built. It opened on September 30, 1907.

Albert Road, Southsea, is the most Bohemian thoroughfare in Portsmouth… especially after dark.

Read More

Read More
Home of Royal Navy made Portsmouth a top target for the Luftwaffe | Nostalgia

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Gaiety Cinema, which stood opposite Albert Road School.

We’ve just launched our best subscription deal ever.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 11p a day with the discount code BlackFriday50.

Looking west along Albert Road with the Kings Theatre behind the camera. Most of the buildings on the right remain.
Albert Road, 1963. The Kings Theatre is at the junction with Exmouth Road and there are many cycles propped against the kerb. A policeman is walking towards the camera, perhaps to the police station which was behind the photographer. Further up the road you can see the Essoldo cinema.
A tram outside the Bold Forester pub, Albert Road, Southsea.
SouthseaPortsmouthPompey