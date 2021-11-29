Albert Road, Southsea - the Street of Fun | Nostalgia
With its theatres, cinemas and pubs it became known as the Street of Fun – a moniker which is perhaps even more apt today.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:33 pm
Albert Road, Southsea, is the most Bohemian thoroughfare in Portsmouth… especially after dark.
