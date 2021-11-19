Children in Need: 20 amazing memories from Portsmouth from the last 20 years

Included in the selection are sailors from HMS Sultan pulling a helicopter in 2013, The Cheeky Girls singing and wearing stunning outfits at Pudsey's Big Gig near The Spinnaker Tower in 2006, and staff at Morrisons store in Horndean who thought it a good idea to get into bath of custard in 2010. In 2007 Pudsey was on the bridge of HMS Richmond and in 2004 there was an Elite Wrestling Special going on to raise money for the cause.
1. Children in Need memories
2014. Over 40 trainee musicians from the Royal Marines School of Music couldn’t resist the chance to throw on some tights and capes and add our particular brand of music to such an exciting day.’ The Band raised £239.31 for Children In Need.
Photo: LA(PHOT) Keith Morgan
2. Children in Need memories
2013. Sailors from HMS Sultan pull a helicopter for Children in Need
Pictured - Staff from The Royal Navy Air Engineering and Sea Survival School during their run. Today, 15th November 2013, an Aircraft Pull took place on the Parade Ground of HMS Sultan to raise money for the Children in Need Appeal. Sea King helicopters were set up, and teams of 10 pulled the aircraft in the fastest possible time.
Photo: L(Phot) Guy Pool
3. Children in Need memories
2012. Staff in 'The Gym' at the Pyramids in Southsea set themselves the challenge of running, rowing and cycling for Children in Need.
(left to right) Shirley Ellis (31), with 'Percy the Penguin ', Vickie Petrie (21), Emily Brewster (18), Rob Powell (19) and Ryan White (21)
(front left to right) Kimberley Bridger (24) and Francesca Silvano (20)
Picture: Malcolm Wells (123766-8780)
Photo: The News archive
4. Children in Need memories
2011. Harry Cooper (22) and Siobhan Dolan (19) from the University of Portsmouth Society of Circus Skills entertain passers by in the Guildhall Square to raise money for Children in Need.
Picture: Steve Reid 114113-109
Photo: The News archive