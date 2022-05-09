Some Cosplayers focused on Anime and Manga characters.
Photos by Alex Shute
A really great time was had by all ages at the biggest event of its kind on the south coast, bringing together fans of TV, film and comics at Portsmouth’s Guildhall.
Sam Divine of Gosport came in an impressive Loki costume.
Photos by Alex Shute
Professional Cosplayer Paul Macdowell wowed the crowds as Iron Man.
Photos by Alex Shute Chris and Son Stone, 1 as Snorlax and Pikachu
Photos by Alex Shute Deadpool and Captain America made an appearance. Photos by Alex Shute Even Batman needs a slush puppy to cool down!
Photos by Alex Shute Stuart Sowerby, with children Eleanor Sowerby 9, William Sowerby, 7 and Robyn Sowerby 3
Photos by Alex Shute Locals David Miller and Jack Miller, 13 cosplayed as Geralt of Rivea and Mirage from Apex Legends. Photos by Alex Shute Phil West and Tiger Wilson, 9 came both as Spiderman.
Photos by Alex Shute Crowds formed on the steps of the Guildhall to listen to outdoor panels. Photos by Alex Shute The Star Wars experience proved extremely popular with visitors, with the likes of Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Storm Troopers on hand for photo opportunities.
Photos by Alex Shute Local lad Mackenzie Johnson, 13 came as Joker.
Photos by Alex Shute Even the Empire need to use the lift!
Photos by Alex Shute The Guildhall was awash with merchandise and other stalls during this weekends Comic Con.
Photos by Alex Shute Zuzanna Wichowaniec, 19 as Ibuki Midday, Melissa Moura, 18 as Monokuma and Rosie Currams, 19 as Mikan Tsumiki.
Photos by Alex Shute Photos by Alex Shute Reece Read, 6 fist bumps his fellow Storm Trooper.
Photos by Alex Shute Young Star Wars fan Hugo Hepburn, dressed as a Rebel Pilot got more than he bargained for as he was apprehended by a group of Storm Troopers. Photos by Alex Shute Eva Fuller, 4 with mum Karen Fuller, both as Wonder Woman. Photos by Alex Shute Callum Munday as Star Lord, Willow Munday, 2 as Bat Girl and Alex Munday as an Elven Warrior.
Photos by Alex Shute Young Star Wars fan Hugo Hepburn, dressed as a Rebel Pilot got more than he bargained for as he was apprehended by a group of Storm Troopers.
Photos by Alex Shute A jeep from the classic film, Jurassic Park.
Photos by Alex Shute Patrick Williams as a Jedi and Alan Wood as John Hammond.
Photos by Alex Shute Photos by Alex Shute David Brindle as Magneto.
Photos by Alex Shute Sam Thomas as Spiderman.
Photos by Alex Shute