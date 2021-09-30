Emsworth in old pictures | Nostalgia

Emsworth in the 1950s. Picture: The News PP5696

In the Middle Ages the village was a busy port, importing wine.

Later the community used tidal power to grind flour and became famous for its oyster beds, boatbuilding, rope-making and brewing.

High Street, Emsworth, with the Town Brewery and Crown Hotel, 1971. Picture: The News PP5694

The hull of an oyster dredger at Emsworth in 1975. Picture: The News PP4235

Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club at Quay Mill, 1984. Picture: The News PP5698