Emsworth in old pictures | Nostalgia

Today we’re looking at Emsworth, the picturesque old fishing village on the Hampshire/West Sussex border popular with sailors, artists and birdwatchers.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 7:18 pm
Emsworth in the 1950s. Picture: The News PP5696
In the Middle Ages the village was a busy port, importing wine.

Later the community used tidal power to grind flour and became famous for its oyster beds, boatbuilding, rope-making and brewing.

High Street, Emsworth, with the Town Brewery and Crown Hotel, 1971. Picture: The News PP5694

The hull of an oyster dredger at Emsworth in 1975. Picture: The News PP4235
Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club at Quay Mill, 1984. Picture: The News PP5698
Bowman's Yachts in Emsworth's boatbuilding yard, 1977. Picture: The News PP5697
