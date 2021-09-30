Emsworth in old pictures | Nostalgia
Today we’re looking at Emsworth, the picturesque old fishing village on the Hampshire/West Sussex border popular with sailors, artists and birdwatchers.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 7:18 pm
In the Middle Ages the village was a busy port, importing wine.
Later the community used tidal power to grind flour and became famous for its oyster beds, boatbuilding, rope-making and brewing.
